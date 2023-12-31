Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Update

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,967,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $160.95. The company had a trading volume of 916,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,832. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $99.97 and a 52 week high of $164.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.82 and its 200 day moving average is $146.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TTWO. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,332,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 25,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 138,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

