TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Short Interest Update

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the November 30th total of 23,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TATT traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 7,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,360. The stock has a market cap of $90.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. TAT Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.15%.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

