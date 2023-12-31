TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Price Performance

TAVHY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. 133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

Get TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. alerts:

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.