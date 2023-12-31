TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
TAVHY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.65. 133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $20.92.
