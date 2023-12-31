Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Update

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAYD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Taylor Devices by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Devices by 4.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Taylor Devices by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Devices by 16.7% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Taylor Devices by 64.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Taylor Devices Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TAYD stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564. Taylor Devices has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 14.58%.

About Taylor Devices

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in the United States, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and train car stops.

