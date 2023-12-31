Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Short Interest Update

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,000 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the November 30th total of 411,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,130.0 days.

Technogym Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TCCHF remained flat at $9.00 during trading on Friday. Technogym has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43.

Technogym Company Profile

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, plate loaded equipment, weight benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

