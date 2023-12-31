TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Down 28.3% in December

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TechnoPro Trading Up 0.5 %

TechnoPro stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,737. TechnoPro has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61.

TechnoPro Company Profile

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a temporary staffing and contract work company in Japan and internationally. It operates through R&D Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Domestic and Other Businesses, and Overseas Businesses segments. The company provides engineer dispatch and contract services in technical fields, such as electronics, embedded control, IT networks, business applications, system maintenance and operation, and biochemistry for various industries including automobiles and auto parts, industrial machinery and equipment, information and communication equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, IT, semiconductors, energy, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

