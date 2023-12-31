TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Short Interest Down 28.3% in December

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 147,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
TechnoPro Trading Up 0.5 %
TechnoPro stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,737. TechnoPro has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $6.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61.
TechnoPro Company Profile
