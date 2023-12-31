Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of TIKK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.80. 3,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16. Tel-Instrument Electronics has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Tel-Instrument Electronics (OTCMKTS:TIKK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter. Tel-Instrument Electronics had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 25.44%.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement instruments for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial.

