Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Update

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.55. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.
Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on TLTZY
About Tele2 AB (publ)
Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tele2 AB (publ)
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.