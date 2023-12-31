Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Short Interest Update

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Tele2 AB (publ) Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.55. Tele2 AB has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLTZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Danske downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ) provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, united communications, and security services.

