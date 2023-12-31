Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,780,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the November 30th total of 30,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. 7,315,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,154,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 235,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.80 to $5.90 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

