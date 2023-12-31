Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 666,000 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the November 30th total of 1,208,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,660.0 days.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Citigroup downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC raised Telefónica Deutschland from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.
