Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the November 30th total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Telesat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Telesat by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 139,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Telesat during the third quarter worth about $406,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telesat during the third quarter worth about $738,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Telesat by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,076,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after buying an additional 37,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Telesat by 12.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,012,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,780,000 after buying an additional 215,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get Telesat alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Telesat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Telesat Stock Performance

Telesat stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.43. 41,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,955. Telesat has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a current ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market cap of $133.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter. Telesat had a net margin of 22.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%.

About Telesat

(Get Free Report)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.