Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Up 31.4% in December

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,900 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 638,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Tempest Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tempest Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPST. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 290.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 76,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPST stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 692,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tempest Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.