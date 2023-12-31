Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Up 31.4% in December

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,900 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 638,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Tempest Therapeutics from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.
TPST stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 692,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. Tempest Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.
Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.
