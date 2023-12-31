Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Short Interest Update

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 369,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNYA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,754. Tenaya Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $8.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $220.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.15.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaya Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNYA. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

