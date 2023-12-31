Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Short Interest Down 60.2% in December

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the November 30th total of 99,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,042,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenon Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNON. TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenon Medical by 597.4% during the 2nd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,581,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,067,868 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of Tenon Medical by 406.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 1,082,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 868,820 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenon Medical by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 27,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenon Medical alerts:

Tenon Medical Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:TNON traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.58. 14,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,649. Tenon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.42.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical ( NASDAQ:TNON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 849.06% and a negative return on equity of 670.24%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.