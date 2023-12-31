Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Whelan Financial

Whelan Financial grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Tesla were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Down 1.9 %

TSLA opened at $248.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $789.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.90, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.41.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,232,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

