Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in December

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tessenderlo Group Price Performance

Shares of TSDOF stock remained flat at C$29.50 on Friday. Tessenderlo Group has a 52 week low of C$29.50 and a 52 week high of C$29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.05.

Get Tessenderlo Group alerts:

About Tessenderlo Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

Receive News & Ratings for Tessenderlo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tessenderlo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.