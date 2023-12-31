Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Short Interest Up 22.8% in December

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,066 shares of company stock worth $1,108,506 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,906,000 after buying an additional 39,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,633,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,159,000 after purchasing an additional 762,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,268,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,311,000 after purchasing an additional 158,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,248,947 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,068,000 after purchasing an additional 51,353 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.3 %

TCBI traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.63. The stock had a trading volume of 362,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.39. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $42.79 and a one year high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.17. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $472.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.56.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

