Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $43,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.46. 2,920,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,314. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

