TFC Financial Management Inc. Acquires 189 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APTV traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,896. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.96.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

