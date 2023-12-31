TFC Financial Management Inc. Buys 499 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $221,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,986,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,218,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.92.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

