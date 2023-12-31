TFC Financial Management Inc. Buys Shares of 630 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,308.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,521 shares of company stock worth $2,321,111. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.98. 960,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,193. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $70.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.41. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.69%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

