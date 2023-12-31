TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.6% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 2,948 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in Tesla by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $4.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.48. The company had a trading volume of 100,891,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,727,080. The company has a market capitalization of $789.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

