TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $29,000 Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in CDW by 87.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 94.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $227.32. 564,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $229.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $214.00 and its 200-day moving average is $203.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDW shares. UBS Group started coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

