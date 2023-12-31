TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $31,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,807,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,900,150. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

