TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $763,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. United Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.95. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

