TFC Financial Management Inc. Has $82,000 Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 23,000.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown by 68.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Crown by 10.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,467,000 after acquiring an additional 401,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Crown by 55.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Crown by 15.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,312,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,792,000 after acquiring an additional 447,606 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Stock Performance

CCK traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.09. 705,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,535. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

