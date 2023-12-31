TFC Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after buying an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,529,000 after buying an additional 546,233 shares during the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 21.3% in the first quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after buying an additional 346,503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,860,000 after buying an additional 87,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 21.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 204,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PUBM. TheStreet raised shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other PubMatic news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 30,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $523,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 30,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $523,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $104,163.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at $257,219.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,271 shares of company stock worth $1,387,463 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PUBM traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.31. 399,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,978. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $827.90 million, a P/E ratio of 543.67 and a beta of 1.40.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $63.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

