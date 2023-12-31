TFC Financial Management Inc. Makes New $51,000 Investment in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD)

TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Oddity Tech Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Oddity Tech stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,637. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.60.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $94.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oddity Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

Oddity Tech Company Profile

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

