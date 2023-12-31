TFC Financial Management Inc. Purchases 493 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Copart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus started coverage on Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 over the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Price Performance

Copart stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.00. 5,129,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,658. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

