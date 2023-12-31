TFC Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TFC Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,908. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.65 and a 200-day moving average of $165.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $182.37.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

