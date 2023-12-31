TFC Financial Management Inc. Sells 6,323 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,261 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 356.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 985.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $30.30. 444,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,513. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $38.24.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.70 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 16.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.90 per share, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,043.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,274 shares of company stock worth $147,922. Corporate insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

