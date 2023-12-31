TFC Financial Management Inc. Sells 73 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

TFC Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 607.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $8.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $580.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of -161.26 and a beta of 1.62. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.99 and a twelve month high of $593.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $487.80 and a 200 day moving average of $503.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $695.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total transaction of $905,850.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,408,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,659,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,850 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,614. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

