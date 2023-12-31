TFC Financial Management Inc. Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $1,321,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $247,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $6,974,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth about $5,053,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. 9,359,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,916,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

