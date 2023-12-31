TFC Financial Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 548,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,102 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 6.0% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $25,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 354,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,892 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 314,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinDec Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 140,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 289,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,789. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.16 and a 52 week high of $53.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

