TFC Financial Management Inc. Trims Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

TFC Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.11.

Woodward Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Woodward stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $136.13. 199,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,803. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $140.73. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

