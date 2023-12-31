TFI International (NYSE:TFII) PT Raised to $160.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $182.00 to $170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $154.65.

Get TFI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

TFI International Price Performance

TFII stock opened at $135.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.50. TFI International has a 52-week low of $98.61 and a 52-week high of $138.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 21.38%. TFI International’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

TFI International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in TFI International by 1,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.