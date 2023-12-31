Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91.0 days.

THLEF stock remained flat at $151.09 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 775. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.34. Thales has a 12 month low of $123.75 and a 12 month high of $158.07.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thales presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

