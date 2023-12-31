The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Capital Planning LLC

Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 4.4% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

BA stock opened at $260.66 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

