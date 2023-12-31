The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $892,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Boeing by 9.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 512,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $98,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45,475 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in Boeing by 25.9% during the third quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 58,531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Boeing by 42.8% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Boeing Trading Up 0.1 %

BA traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.66. 3,686,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,826,352. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.31. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $157.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

