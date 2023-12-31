The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Boosted by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,080,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 3.7% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $59,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

