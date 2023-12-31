The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $299.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.21. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $331.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

