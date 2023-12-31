The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Short Interest Up 27.2% in December

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $299.45. 1,187,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,389. The stock has a market cap of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $331.82.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 11,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 16,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

