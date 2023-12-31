The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $858,070,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,837,000 after acquiring an additional 864,628 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EL traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $146.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,440. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

