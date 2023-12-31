The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Short Interest Update

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of First Bancorp

First Bancorp Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 32,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 40.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FNLC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.22. 7,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,776. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.55. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $30.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.85 million during the quarter.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It also offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

Featured Articles

