The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.99.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,407 shares of company stock valued at $515,039. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.77. The company had a trading volume of 881,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $387.76. The company has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $342.11 and a 200-day moving average of $333.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

