The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Up 24.7% in December

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,300 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 668,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBA. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 2.9% during the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 189,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 13,469.5% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 7.2% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 156,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CUBA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $4.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.1354 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

