The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
The InterGroup Stock Up 15.6 %
Shares of INTG traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. 2,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939. The InterGroup has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The InterGroup
The InterGroup Company Profile
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The InterGroup
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.