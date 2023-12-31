The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The InterGroup Stock Up 15.6 %

Shares of INTG traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.65. 2,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939. The InterGroup has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $49.84. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The InterGroup by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in The InterGroup by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The InterGroup by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in The InterGroup by 3,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

