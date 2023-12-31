The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Sold by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 44.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Middleby by 29.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Middleby Stock Performance

MIDD stock opened at $147.17 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $162.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.60.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Middleby’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

