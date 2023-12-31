The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $20,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.28. 1,637,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,953. The firm has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $165.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.24 and its 200 day moving average is $142.93.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

