The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,825 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.81. 5,342,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,799. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $94.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.26.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

